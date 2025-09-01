Menu
Gorakhpur: BJP MLA's brother arrested for 'derogatory' remarks against CM Yogi, OSD; 7 FIRs lodged

On Thursday, Bholendra uploaded an objectionable Facebook post targeting the chief minister and his OSD, while also referring to a land dispute and naming a legislator.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:44 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathFIRderogatory remarks

