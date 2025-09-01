Menu
Gross GST mop-up rises 6.5% to Rs 1.86 lakh crore in August

The gross domestic revenue grew 9.6% to Rs 1.37 lakh crore, while tax from imports dipped 1.2% to Rs 49,354 crore in August. GST refunds were down 20% year-on-year to Rs 19,359 crore.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 10:47 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 10:47 IST
