Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Former Prestige Group chairman T T Jagannathan passes away at 77

Under his leadership, the TTK Group entered several new sectors, including healthcare and personal care, besides making it big in the kitchenware sector.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 16:56 IST
India Newspassed awayTTK Prestige

Follow us on :

Follow Us