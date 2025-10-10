<p>Chennai: T T Jagannathan, who revolutionised India’s kitchenware industry through the family-owned Prestige Group, has passed away in Bengaluru. He was 77.</p><p>Under the leadership of Jagannathan, who served as the company’s chairman from 1975 to 2000, Prestige became an household name in India for its products, especially pressure cookers.</p><p>Jagannathan, who was the grandson of former Union Finance Minister T T Krishnaachari, was a gold medalist from IIT Madras and later graduated from Cornell University in the US. The business Moghul, who lived in Bengaluru, passed away on October 9, the TTK group said in a stock exchange filing on Friday. </p><p>“His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the Company, and all the Directors and employees of the Company convey deep sorrow and condolences to his family,” the filing added.</p>.Writer Prof Mogalli Ganesh passes away at 64.<p>Jagannathan is survived by his wife Latha Jagannathan and sons T T Mukund and T T Lakshman. </p><p>Under his leadership, the TTK Group entered several new sectors, including healthcare and personal care, besides making it big in the kitchenware sector.</p><p>Prestige pressure cookers revolutionized kitchens in India. </p><p>According to the company’s website, Jagannathan loved to cook and his innovations always began in kitchens. innovate always begins in the kitchen . ‘If you don’t know how to cook, then you are not in the cooking business’, he said, according to the website. </p><p>He was on the board of TTK Prestige for the past 50 years.</p>