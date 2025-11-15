Menu
Free meal for sanitary workers in Chennai; CM Stalin launches scheme

The scheme, which will benefit 31,373 sanitary workers in Chennai, will be implemented at a cost of Rs 186 crore, officials said.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 13:23 IST
Published 15 November 2025, 13:23 IST
