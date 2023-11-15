Freedom fighter Sankaraiah dies at 102

Chennai: Veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah, who entered India’s freedom struggle during his student days and dedicated his life in the service of people of Tamil Nadu in various capacities, died here on Wednesday. He was 102.

Sankaraiah, who was admitted to a private hospital after he complained of cough and fever a few days ago, breathed his last at around 10 am. He is survived by his two sons and his body will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Chromepet here.

Born on July 15, 1921 in Kovilpatti in the then Tirunelveli district, Sankaraiah did his graduation from the American College in Madurai in history and was jailed for the first time in 1941 for participating in the freedom struggle.

After his release from jail, he joined the Communist movement and was very active in the students’ wing of the CPI. He was again arrested in 1946 and was released from jail in 1947 days before India attained independence.

One of the 32 council members who walked out of the Communist Party of India, Sankaraiah was a founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He was a member of the Central Committee of CPI(M) for a long time and was associated with the All India Kisan Sabha.

Sankaraiah was also elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 1967 from Madurai (west) and twice in 1977 and 1980 from Madurai (east) constituencies.

A powerful orator, Sankaraiah served as the state secretary of CPI (M) in Tamil Nadu from 1995 to 2002, and he retired from active politics in 2000s due to his age. In 2021, Sankaraiah became the first recipient of the Thagaisal Tamizhar (Eminent Tamil) instituted by the DMK government after it came to power.

Sankaraiah was recently in news after Governor R N Ravi “refused” to sign the file with regard to the decision of the Syndicate and Senate of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) to confer an honorary doctorate on him.

The governor stood by his decision and the doctorate could not be conferred on Sankaraiah at the MKU convocation ceremony held on November 2.

Chief Minister M K Stalin drove to the private hospital where Sankaraiah breathed his last to pay his respect, while condolences poured in from several quarters.