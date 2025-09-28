Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

In 'unbearable pain', says Vijay on Karur rally stampede

Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 19:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 19:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us