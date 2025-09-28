In 'unbearable pain', says Vijay on Karur rally stampede

<p>Chennai: Hours after a stampede left 36 persons, including children, dead in his party rally in Karur, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Saturday said he was in "unbearable pain" following the incident.</p>.<p>Vijay, who did not meet the waiting media at Tiruchirappalli and Chennai airports following the stampede, took to 'X' to respond to the fatal incident.</p>.<p>"My heart has broken, I am in unbearable, inexplicable pain and grief, " he said.</p>.At least 38, including kids, dead in stampede during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu.<p>The actor added he prayed for speedy recovery of those being treated in hospitals.</p>.<p>He extended his sympathies to the families of "my dear brothers and sisters killed in Karur." </p>