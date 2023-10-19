ISRO to begin work on second launchpad soon; TN plans space park

Chennai: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares to begin work on building the country’s second spaceport dedicated for launching small satellites in Thoothukudi district, the Tamil Nadu government plans to set up a Space Industrial Park and Propellants Park close to the facility to create an ecosystem for the Space Industry in the region.

Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has initiated the process of setting up space thematic industrial parks near Kulasekarapattinam, a coastal town located 52 km from the port city of Thoothukudi, where the spaceport for launching Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLV) will come up.

TIDCO has engaged KPMG to conduct a feasibilty study on setting up of the space parks.

The state government has almost completed the land acquisition for the Rs 950-crore project by acquiring over 2,200 of the 2,300 acres of land sought by ISRO in Padukkapathu, Pallakurichi, and Mathavankurichi villages in Kulasekarapattinam and Sathankulam taluks in the district. The remaining land will be acquired “very soon”, a government source told DH.

The new spaceport is expected to provide job opportunities to locals and infuse development in and around the coastal town, known for its Dussehra celebrations.