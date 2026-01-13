Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede case: CBI summons TVK chief Vijay again on January 19

Vijay, who was questioned at the CBI headquarters here on Monday for more than six hours, was asked to come again on Tuesday but the actor sought another date citing Pongal, officials said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 14:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us