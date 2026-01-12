<p>TVK chief Vijay on Monday reached Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Delhi to appear before the agency for a probe into the Karur stampede.</p><p>The TVK president departed for the national capital earlier this day and his party has requested police authorities there to ensure proper security arrangements are in place. </p>.Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI in Delhi.<p>On January 6, officials said CBI has issued notice to Vijay to appear for questioning on January 12 at the agency headquarters in Delhi in connection with the Karur stampede case.</p><p><br>The Central probe agency has questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in connection with the case.</p><p>The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigating agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025 in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident had left 41 dead and more than 60 injured.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>