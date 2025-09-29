Karur Stampede: TVK district secretary arrested

<p>Chennai: Karur Police on Monday night arrested Madhiazhagan, the secretary of Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur (North) unit in connection with the stampede at the rally addressed by actor Vijay on Saturday night. </p><p>The stampede led to the death of 41 people. </p> .Karur stampede: Vijay remained inside campaign vehicle, leading to overcrowding and restlessness, says FIR.<p>Police sources told <em>DH</em> that Madhiazhagan, who was on the run, was picked up at around 9 pm on Monday. “He will be produced before a court,” the source added. This is the first arrest in the stampede incident. </p> .<p>According to the FIR filed by the police TVK president and actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>“deliberately” delayed his arrival at a public rally in Karur by making unscheduled stops and conducting roadshows to “display his political strength,” even as party leaders took no effort to control the “unruly” behaviour of their cadres. </p><p>The FIR, filed at 9:45 pm on Saturday by G. Manivannan, Inspector of Police, Karur, does not name Vijay, but mentions his party colleagues: TVK’s Karur (North) district secretary Madhiazhagan, general secretary Bussy Anand, and joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, as the accused.The three have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience) of the BNS, and section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.</p>