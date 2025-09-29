Menu
Karur Stampede: TVK district secretary arrested

Police sources told DH that Madhiazhagan, who was on the run, was picked up at around 9 pm on Monday. “He will be produced before a court,” the source added. This is the first arrest in the stampede incident.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 17:11 IST
Published 29 September 2025, 17:11 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

