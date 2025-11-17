#WATCH | Delhi | On the bus accident in Saudi Arabia, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi says, "...Forty-two Hajj pilgrims who were travelling from Mecca to Medina were on a bus that caught fire...I spoke to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Indian Embassy in… https://t.co/oiPCgAz4tZpic.twitter.com/jTuf2kCZPf
Deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. My heartfelt prayers are with all those affected, especially the families from Hyderabad who were part of this unfortunate incident.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy Garu has…
Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our…