Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Madras High Court orders notice to EC on PMK founder Ramadoss's plea seeking mango symbol

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan posted after three weeks, further hearing of the petition filed by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:37 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMadras High CourtPMKEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us