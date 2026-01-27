<p>A Division Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) against a direction of a single-judge to immediately grant censor clearance to Vijay-starrer film <em>Jana Nayagan.</em></p><p>In a setback to TVK leader Vijay, a division bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the single judge order directing the censor board to grant 'U/A' certificate for his film <em>Jana Nayagan</em>. The court sent the matter back to the single judge for fresh consideration.</p><p>The case will now be heard afresh by the single judge.https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/such-complaints-would-give-rise-to-dangerous-trend-madras-high-court-directs-cbfc-to-issue-ua-certificate-for-vijays-jana-nayagan-3856355</p>.'Such complaints would give rise to dangerous trend': Madras High Court directs CBFC to issue U/A certificate for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.<p>This means that the release of the movie would be delayed further.</p><p>The division bench allowed an appeal filed by the Central Board of Film Certification against a direction of the single judge to immediately grant censor clearance to the film. </p><p><em>More to follow ...</em> </p>