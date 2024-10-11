Male elephant dies of starvation in Tamil Nadu

<p>Erode: A 20-year-old male elephant died of starvation in Anthiyur forest area in the district, forest officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>According to forest officials, based on information by the villagers of Vattakadu located in Chellampalayam Range in Anthiyur forest about an elephant lying dead on Thursday night, a team of forest personnel with a veterinary doctor rushed to the area.</p>.Final round of rehearsals begin for Dasara Elephants.<p>They found a big male elephant with two tusks lying dead. The officials removed the tusks and the veterinary doctor examined the elephant and declared it was about a 20-year-old male elephant and had died due to starvation and thirst. No foul play was suspected. Later, the carcass was buried, forest officials said. </p>