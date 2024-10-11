Home
Male elephant dies of starvation in Tamil Nadu

The officials removed the tusks and the veterinary doctor examined the elephant and declared it was about a 20-year-old male elephant and had died due to starvation and thirst.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 04:48 IST

Published 11 October 2024, 04:48 IST
