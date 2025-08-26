<p>Chennai: Launching the extension of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to cover government-aided primary schools in urban areas in Tamil Nadu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that he will consider emulating the ambitious scheme of providing free breakfast to primary school children in his state as well after consulting with his Cabinet. </p> <p>With this, the programme now benefits over 20 lakh students studying from classes one to five across the state. The scheme was launched in September 2022 on a pilot basis and was extended to government schools in corporation and municipality areas in March 2023 and to all government schools across the state in August 2023. In 2024, the scheme was expanded to all government-aided primary schools in rural areas. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches expansion of breakfast scheme to govt aided schools.<p>Mann, who was the Chief Guest at the event along with former World Health Organisation (WHO) scientist Soumya Swaminathan, praised the scheme saying it helps working women from disadvantaged sections of the society since they don’t have to cook breakfast for their children. </p> <p>The Punjab Chief Minister said he will try to implement the scheme in Punjab after consulting with his cabinet. Chief Minister M K Stalin said the expansion of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is his promise to build a stronger, brighter Tamil Nadu, where every child grows with care, opportunity, and hope.</p> <p>“When I look at these children, I don’t just see smiles. In these children, I see the future of Tamil Nadu; children who can grow up to be doctors, teachers, poets, players, or anything they dream of. My duty is not only to fill their plates, but also to feed their dreams. With every breakfast we serve, I strengthen my resolve to give these children the care and opportunities they deserve,” he said.</p> <p>Spending Rs 12.75 for a child to provide breakfast – the menu ranges from rava upma to Pongal to semiya upma to kesari – the scheme is not just aimed at taking care of the nutritional needs of school-going children but also ensures daily attendance of students. Millets available in the area will also be part of the menu for at least two days a week.</p> <p>Tamil Nadu has had a long history of providing food to students at schools -- the mid-day meals scheme, which is now being implemented across the country, was first conceived by the Justice Party dispensation which provided free meals to school children in government schools in Chennai. However, the then British regime stopped a few years later citing lack of resources.</p> <p>The scheme was then relaunched by Congress Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1957 and expanded it to the entire state. Then came M G Ramachandran who expanded it further by providing nutritious meals to children between 2 to 9 years old. M Karunanidhi added eggs on all days to the menu and bananas for children who don’t eat eggs, while Jayalalithaa introduced a variety rice. </p>