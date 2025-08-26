Menu
Mann hopes to implement TN school breakfast scheme in Punjab

The programme now benefits over 20 lakh students studying from classes one to five across the state.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 13:28 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 13:28 IST
