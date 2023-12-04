Cyclone Michaung: 'Mugger' crocodile spotted on road near Chennai as heavy rains lash city, adjoining areas

A viral video of a 'Mugger' crocodile crawling on a road in Perungalathur off the highway connecting Chennai with Tiruchirapalli on Sunday night has gone viral amid heavy rains lashing the city and its suburbs under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

The purported video showed a Mugger crocodile crouching on one side of the road on the Perungalathur-Nedungundram road. The video shows the reptile on one side of the road about to crawl down the edge of the road when a motorcyclist passing by slows down his vehicle to see the crocodile crawl away.