New Covid wave in Singapore: No need for panic, assures Tamil Nadu govt

In a video released by the DPHPM, Selvavinayagam said the variant has been "so far giving only milder infection, no severe infection has been reported so far." "Not just that, we have almost totally vaccinated the 18-plus population in Tamil Nadu. So even if there is an infection, it will be a milder form and would not require admission." Any required precaution would include wearing masks in public places and the need for the elderly, those with co-morbidities and pregnant women to be "extra careful." Otherwise, no need for any panic, he added.