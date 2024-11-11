No more 'Ulaganayagan': Kamal Haasan requests fans to stop using nicknames

<p>Veteran actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan on Monday issued a statement in which he respected fans and media not to call him by any nickname. </p>.<p>He requested that no 'prefix or nickname' be used. </p><p>"Having overwhelming love on me I have been called as 'Ulaganayagan' and using other nicknames...Without disrespecting anyone I give up all prefix and other nicknames given to me which I mentioned above," the statement reads. </p><p>In the past similar requests have been made by actors like Suriya and Ajith, who were called 'Nadippin Nayagan' Suriya and 'Thala' Ajith.</p><p>This comes after Vijay's political debut. TN Chief Minister M K Stalin is referred to as 'thalapathy' in the political circuit. </p>