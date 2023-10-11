Palaniswami, AIADMK MLAs evicted from House over seat allotment amid OPS issue

Speaking to reporters after being evicted from the House, Palaniswami alleged that the Speaker was going against the convention by not heeding to the AIADMK’s request. He added that the party has given 10 letters to the Speaker in this regard.

“It is a convention that the deputy leader of Opposition is alloted the seat next to that of the Leader of Opposition. But the Speaker is not following the convention. We aren’t questioning his right to allot seats but he has to follow the convention. He can allot seats to other members in the manner he wishes to,” Palaniswami added.

Palaniswami, who was joint coordinator of the AIADMK, struck unannounced at his boss Panneerselvam, who was the coordinator as part of a BJP-brokered peace in 2017, in June 2022 and got the bye-laws of the party amended to bring back the general secretary post, which was reserved for Jayalalithaa at the July 11 General Council meeting.

After a legal battle lasting several months, the Supreme Court declared the General Council meeting that appointed Palaniswami as interim general secretary as valid, following which the AIADMK conducted organisational polls. Months later, the ECI followed suit by ratifying the decisions of the GC meeting.