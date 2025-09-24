Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Palaniswami should be permanent AIADMK general secretary, should live for 100 more years: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi alleged that everyday a new faction is getting created in the AIADMK and this is the status of the main opposition party.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 13:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKUdhayanidhi Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us