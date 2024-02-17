Palaniswami slams Karnataka government on Mekedatu issue; questions DMK's 'silence'

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday attacked the ruling Congress in Karnataka for announcing its decision to go ahead with the Mekedatu reservoir and hit out at the DMK government's alleged silence over the issue.

The Karnataka government envisages constructing a balancing reservoir across river Cauvery at Mekedatu in that state to meet Bengaluru's drinking water needs, but Tamil Nadu has been opposing it saying the project would harm its interests.

Palaniswami, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly alleged that DMK, along with its ally Congress, has been working against Tamil Nadu's interests ever since it came to power in 2021.

He said he had already raised in the state Assembly, the previous AIADMK government filing a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against the chief of the Cauvery Water Management Authority for taking up the Mekedatu issue in the CWMA agenda in 2018.

That case was pending before the SC.