Pennaiyar river: SC reserves verdict on Tamil Nadu's plea to set up inter-state Water Disputes Tribunal

Tamil Nadu has filed a complaint alleging that various projects taken by Karnataka across main Pennaiyar River have prejudicially affected its inhabitants
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtTamil Nadu Newstribunal

