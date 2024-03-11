PM Modi fixes his 'sticker' on contribution made by states: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Chennai: Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his frequent visits to Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday claimed these trips were “aimed only at getting the votes” of Tamil, while seeking to know why the former didn’t visit the state when it faced unprecedented floods in December last year.

In his speech at a government event in Dharmapuri, Stalin also accused the BJP-led Union Government of not treating all states “equally” and trying to destroy states, their language, and culture. He also punched holes in Modi reducing the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 100, Stalin said it was nothing but an act of “cheating the people” as the price of the same had increased by Rs 500 in the past ten years.

Tearing into Modi’s accusation that the DMK was “pasting stickers” on the schemes of the Union Government, Stalin said several Central schemes are implemented with major contributions from state governments. “I would like to remind the Prime Minister that he is the one who is pasting stickers on schemes after getting funds from state governments,” the Chief Minister added.