PM Modi likely to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu this week

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on May 30 for a spiritual sojourn, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1, he said.