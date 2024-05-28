Home
PM Modi likely to visit Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu this week

The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 09:18 IST
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 09:18 IST

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the famous Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on May 30 for a spiritual sojourn, a senior BJP leader said on Tuesday.

The PM is expected to arrive at the picturesque VRM situated close to the monolithic statue of Tamil saint Tiruvalluvar mid sea off the coast of Kanyakumari on Thursday evening and may leave for Delhi on June 1, he said.

“His visit has nothing to do with any event related to the party. We will know about his schedule one day in advance,” the BJP senior told PTI.

The Prime Minister would undertake meditation during his stay at the memorial.

