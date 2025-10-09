Menu
Pointing to TVK flags in rally, EPS reignites alliance talks; Vijay’s camp says 'No'

TVK cadres alleged that party flags were being used by AIADMK cadres themselves to create an impression that Vijay’s party wanted an alliance.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 15:18 IST
Published 09 October 2025, 15:18 IST
