<p>Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has dropped hints that actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) might be the latest entrant into the party-led alliance for the 2026 elections. </p><p>Addressing a public rally in Komarapalayam in Namakkal district on Wednesday night, Palaniswami was visibly happy after seeing yellow-maroon flags of TVK in the crowd and said this was the beginning.</p>.EPS the stumbling block for NDA unity as TTV Dhinakaran rejects BJP's reconciliation bid.<p>“The AIADMK will stitch together a formidable alliance for the 2026 elections. Look there. Look at those flags flying, they have put <em>pillayar suzhi</em> (initiated the move),” Palaniswami said, pointing to TVK flags. </p><p>This is the second time in a week that TVK flags are being waved at EPS’ public meetings which the AIADMK infers as a signal that actor Vijay’s fans want an alliance with the party. </p>.Karur stampede: Will Vijay face the elections alone or form an alliance?.<p>“Mr Stalin, listen to the roar of the people of Komarapalayam, it will pierce through your ears. Your dream of coming back to power will be shattered. Listen to the people,” Palaniswami added. </p><p>The AIADMK, post the stampede in Vijay’s public rally in Karur, has been quite vocal in supporting the actor and criticising the DMK government, sensing an opportunity to reassert that only the two Dravidian majors are competent to compete with each other. </p>.Vijay’s TVK moves Supreme Court over Karur stampede SIT probe.<p>Palaniswami publicly supported Vijay, saying it is unfair to question his absence among the stampede victims, as no one knows what he is experiencing. In fact, the AIADMK has been inviting Vijay to join the alliance to put up a spirited fight against the DMK in the 2026 elections. Since Vijay is believed to take a chunk of the anti-DMK and anti-government votes with him, the AIADMK and BJP have been courting him. </p><p>Palaniswami’s latest comments also come amid speculation that he had a telephonic conversation with Vijay and invited him to join the alliance. </p>.Tamil Nadu politics after Vijay’s rally tragedy | What’s next for TVK, DMK, AIADMK, BJP & Congress?.<p>While TVK did not publicly react to Palaniswami’s comments, sources in the party told DH that the AIADMK general secretary was utilising the silence in the actor’s camp to his advantage. “We don’t want to keep commenting on statements made by leaders of other political parties. We are clear we don’t want to ally with any major parties for the 2026 elections. Anyways, elections are seven months away,” a top source told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>X accounts affiliated to TVK went a step ahead to say that TVK flags were being used by AIADMK cadres themselves to create an impression that Vijay’s party wanted an alliance. “Thank you for your support with regard to the Karur incident. Nowhere you will see people wearing AIADMK t-shirts holding TVK flags,” Prassana, who is quite active on X in promoting TVK, wrote. </p><p>DH had on October 5 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/opportunity-from-adversity-aiadmk-bjp-seek-to-engage-vijay-after-karur-stampede-3752911">reported that the AIADMK and BJP </a>see the tragic stampede at TVK rally in Karur, which resulted in 41 deaths, as an opportunity to reach out to Vijay, who has been maintaining distance from both parties. </p><p>Sources had told DH that a senior BJP leader who helped bring AIADMK into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has conveyed to Vijay’s inner circle the party’s support to him. This assurance followed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s conversation with Vijay on September 28, in which he offered condolences to the victims’ families.</p>