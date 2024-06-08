Push 'weak' BJP government to work for people of Tamil Nadu: Stalin

Chennai: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday asked newly-elected MPs from his party to make use of the Opposition’s strength of 234 lawmakers in Lok Sabha to “exert pressure” on the “weak” BJP government, which is yet to be formed, to deliver on promises made to the people of the state.

Addressing a meeting of the DMK Parliamentary Party here, Stalin congratulated them and spoke about the “historic victory” that the party-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) scored in the April 19 elections by winning all 40 seats, including the lone constituency in Puducherry.