Rajinikanth discharged after heart condition treatment

<p>Superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajinikanth">Rajinikanth</a> was discharged from Apollo Hospital on Thursday night after undergoing a non-surgical procedure, <em>ANI </em>reported citing the Chennai police.</p><p>A reliable source had yesterday stated that Rajinikanth is doing very well and showing positive response to his medications. The doctors are quite happy with his progress.</p><p>However, now, the 73-year-old actor will have a brief period of rest before resuming his professional commitments.</p><p>Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals on the evening of September 30 due to complaints of uneasiness and severe abdominal pain. After a detailed examination, he was recommended treatment for a swelling in the aorta, the major artery leading from the heart. According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, this procedure was conducted using a non-surgical transcatheter method.</p><p>Many, from politicians to actors, extended their wishes for a quick recovery to the actor on social media platforms. His devoted fans also sent their prayers and messages of support for his speedy healing.</p><p>On the work front, Rajinikanth is getting ready for the launch of his new movie <em>Vettaiyan</em>, directed by TJ Gnanavel of <em>Jai Bhim</em> fame, while also actively shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s <em>Coolie</em>.</p>