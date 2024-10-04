Rajinikanth thanks leaders, well-wishers for supporting during hospitalisation

<p>Chennai: Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth on Friday thanked political party leaders, actors, fans, well-wishers, and the media for extending him their support during his brief hospitalisation here.</p>.<p>The top actor also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being concerned about his health and for personally checking on him.</p>.<p>"My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji... my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally," Rajini said in a <a href="https://x.com/rajinikanth">post </a>on the social media platform 'X'.</p>.Rajinikanth discharged after heart condition treatment.<p>Also, he expressed his gratitude to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, besides actors, well-wishers, fans and the media.</p>.<p>Rajini was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals here on September 30 and on the following day underwent a non-surgical transcatheter procedure for a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart.</p>.<p>In a first statement following his discharge on October 3 night, Rajini said "my sincere thanks to all my political friends, people from the film industry who wished me a speedy recovery while I was in the hospital, to my friends, well-wishers, media friends, and to my fans who like gods keep me alive, have prayed for my recovery and wished me. I express my sincere gratitude to you all." </p>