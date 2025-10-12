<p>Chennai: A 36-year-old man was arrested for making a hoax bomb threat call to the residence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin here, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Iyappan, a repeat offender, had called the Police Control Room on Saturday, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the chief minister’s official residence.</p>.<p>Following the call, the bomb detection and disposal squad, dog squad, and personnel from the Teynampet police station were rushed to the spot.</p>.<p>The premises were later declared safe, a police release said. Based on the investigation, Iyappan, a resident of Tiruporur in Chengalpattu district, was arrested for allegedly making the threat call.</p>.Tamil Nadu fishermen observe strike condemning arrest by Lankan Navy.<p>The mobile phone used for the call was also seized, police said.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Iyappan had made similar hoax bomb threat calls in the past — targeting the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus in Koyambedu, Egmore Railway Station, and Chennai Airport in 2020.</p>.<p>He was also arrested in 2021 for issuing a similar threat to the CM's residence and was sent to prison.</p>.<p>"As the arrested man is differently-abled, a father of two daughters, and a habitual drinker, he has been advised not to engage in such crimes again and was released on bail," the release added. </p>