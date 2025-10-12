Menu
india tamil nadu

Repeat offender held for hoax call to Tamil Nadu CM’s residence

The accused, identified as Iyappan, a repeat offender, had called the Police Control Room on Saturday, claiming that a bomb had been planted at the chief minister’s official residence.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 09:32 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 09:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

