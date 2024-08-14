SC restrains Tamil Nadu Police from taking any coercive action against YouTuber-journalist

"In fact, in the first FIR, the petitioner has been released on bail. Now, the state is employing devious and illegal means to detain him in custody. Due to 16 subsequent FIRs lodged against the petitioner in various districts across the state, he has to travel to each district for all the court hearings, which is causing a toll on his mental and physical health," his plea said.

He contended he should not be "wrongfully" prejudiced due to patently "illegal and vindictive" actions of the state government.

The petitioner contended that he is an investigative journalist who has "fearlessly exposed the illegal and corrupt activities" of the ruling party in the state.

"The petitioner has been a strong voice of dissent in the state while exposing all the illegal acts of the government. The petitioner has voiced his opinions not only about the present government in power but also the previous government, when they did acts that were illegal in his opinion and according to the information given by his sources," he contended.

Since 2021, the petitioner claimed, he has been "exposing" the corrupt activities of bureaucrats and powerful politicians in the state of Tamil Nadu.

"One notable exposé of the petitioner was that in the 'cash for jobs' scam that led to the arrest of a powerful minister of the ruling party (Senthil Balaji) who was also forced to resign from his post. Eventually, several ministers and politicians of the ruling party have filed defamation cases against the petitioner," his plea claimed.