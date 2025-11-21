Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SIR 2.0 | Enumeration process in Chennai beset with challenges and confusion galore

Booth Level Officers (BLO) struggle to digitise the filled Enumeration Forms (EF) as the deadline fast approaches.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
BLOs documenting enumeration of voters.

BLOs documenting enumeration of voters.    

Credit: ETB Sivapriyan

BLOs documenting enumerations.

BLOs documenting enumerations.

Credit: ETB Sivapriyan

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 17:01 IST
India NewsChennaiBLOsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us