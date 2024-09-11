Stalin meets Ford team in US as Chennai plant lies dormant for 3 years

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, on Wednesday, met representatives from Ford Motors in the United States and explored the feasibility of renewing the “three-decade partnership” between the company and the state, as the automobile giant evaluates its plans regarding its manufacturing facility near Chennai.

Ford, which exited the country in September 2021 after failing to compete in the highly price-sensitive market despite investing $2 billion in three decades, continues to own the massive plant in Maraimalai Nagar, which has remained dormant since 2021. Ford sold its other Indian facility in Gujarat’s Sanand to Tata Motors.

“Had a very engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors. Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world,” Stalin posted on social media site X. The meeting took place in Chicago, where the Chief Minister is camping to garner investments into the state.