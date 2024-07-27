Home
Stalin slams Centre on alleged bias against Mamata Banerjee at NITI Aayog meet

'Is this the way to treat a Chief Minister?' the Tamil Nadu CM wrote in a post on X.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 08:40 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin slammed the Modi government for its alleged mistreatment of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the NITI Aayog meet on Saturday.

"Is this the way to treat a Chief Minister? The Union BJP government must understand that opposition parties are an integral part of our democracy and should not be treated as enemies to be silenced." Stalin wrote in a post on 'X'.

He also added that dialogue and respect for all voices are required for Cooperative Federalism.

More to follow...

Published 27 July 2024, 08:40 IST
