Stir at convocation: Research scholar accuses Phd guides of 'seeking bribes' from students; submits letter to Tamil Nadu governor

Research scholar at the state-run Bharathiar University, Coimbatore created a stir on Monday when he handed over a letter to Governor R N Ravi at the convocation ceremony alleging that “some PhD guides” demand bribe from students and force them to do “personal work” before clearing their viva voce.