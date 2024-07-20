Student drowns, another goes missing while taking a dip in river near Gudalur in Tamil Nadu

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu): A student drowned and another went missing when they took a dip in the Vellari river on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, police said on Saturday.

The two were among a group of four school students of Pithirkadu Bandhakappu who went for fishing at Vellari river in the inter-state border. While one of them was swept away and another student has gone missing, police said.

Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the mortal remains of the 18-year-old student and a hunt has been launched to trace another teenager.