Tamil Nadu allots Rs 150 crore to handle water scarcity in summer

Chennai: With several districts staring at a shortage of drinking water supply, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday allotted Rs 150 crores to manage water scarcity in about 22 districts, including by supplying water to people through tankers.
In his speech at a review meeting on Saturday, Stalin said though the storage in reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai are “good” thanks to Cyclone Michaung and the resultant rains, the levels in dams that supply water to interior parts of the state have hit rock bottom.
Reports say the present level in reservoirs across the state has dipped below 24 per cent which could lead to shortage of drinking water in many parts of the state. Less than normal rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) and heat wave are some of the reasons cited for the acute water shortage in the state.
“The rainfall was very less in western districts and a result of which there is a risk of water scarcity in the state. The IMD has said that the south-west monsoon may be less than normal in the state. Keeping these things in mind, water should be used judiciously,” Stalin said, and appealed to officials concerned to ensure that the situation is handled better.
He asked the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to utilize the Rs 150 crore allotted under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to manage the water crisis. “Already, we have declared 22 districts as drought prone and water scarcity prone ones. We have to take steps to supply water to people, including through tankers. Local authorities should engage with people regularly on this issue and sort out their problems,” Stalin added.
The meeting came even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heat wave across Tamil Nadu from April 27 to May 1, 2024, with the maximum temperature likely to be three-five degree Celsius above normal at a few pockets over the north interior Tamil Nadu.
“It is likely to be 39-42°C at a few pockets over the plains of the north interior districts of Tamil Nadu during the next five days, while it is likely to be 35-39°C at a few pockets over the plains of the rest of Tamil Nadu,” the IMD said.
Independent weather blogger Srikanth, who tweets under the handle Chennai Rains on X platform, told DH that the the maximum apparent (feels like) temperature is much higher than the actual temperature recorded. “Since places like Chennai are in the coastal area and the sea breeze is weak these days, the humidity increases. When this happens, the temperature shoots up by about 5 to 6 degree Celsius, making it very uncomfortable and unbearable,” Srikanth said, adding that humidity spikes up because of the moisture.
He said feels like temperature on May 1 is expected to exceed 46°C across most parts of Tamil Nadu. “The maximum temperature is likely to be around 40-42°C in most interior places indicating how the high humidity closer to coast makes it unbearable compared to the dry continental elsewhere in the country,” Srikanth added.