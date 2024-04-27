Tamil Nadu allots Rs 150 crore to handle water scarcity in summer

Reports say the present level in reservoirs across the state has dipped below 24 per cent which could lead to shortage of drinking water in many parts of the state. Less than normal rainfall during the north east monsoon (October-December) and heat wave are some of the reasons cited for the acute water shortage in the state.

“The rainfall was very less in western districts and a result of which there is a risk of water scarcity in the state. The IMD has said that the south-west monsoon may be less than normal in the state. Keeping these things in mind, water should be used judiciously,” Stalin said, and appealed to officials concerned to ensure that the situation is handled better.

He asked the Commissioner of Revenue Administration to utilize the Rs 150 crore allotted under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to manage the water crisis. “Already, we have declared 22 districts as drought prone and water scarcity prone ones. We have to take steps to supply water to people, including through tankers. Local authorities should engage with people regularly on this issue and sort out their problems,” Stalin added.