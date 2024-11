Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin orders Rs 3 lakh solatium to kin of workers run over by train in Kerala

The workers: A Lakshmanan (55), and Valli Lakshmanan (45) from Adimalaipudur village, R Lakshmanan (45) from T Perumalpalayam, and V Rajammal (43) from Allikuttai village in Salem district were unexpectedly hit by the Kerala Express train