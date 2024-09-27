Home
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin meets PM Modi

DMK sources said their leader was likely to make the demand for early release of funds for several projects such as the Chennai Metro and universal education initiatives in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 September 2024, 08:29 IST

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening and received a warm welcome from DMK leaders, including members of Parliament T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Dayanidhi Maran, K Kanimozhi, and T Sumathy among others.

