Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on CAA: 'BJP exploiting religious sentiments for political gains'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Monday said implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, four years after it was passed in Parliament, is "attempt" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “salvage his sinking ship” by exploiting religious sentiments for political gains.

Stalin, who had in January declared that CAA will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, also accused the AIADMK, whom he termed as a “BJP stooge”, of supporting the legislation in Parliament despite opposition from parties like Congress and DMK.

“Now, as elections loom, Prime Minister Modi seeks to salvage his sinking ship by cynically resurrecting Citizenship Amendment Act, exploiting religious sentiments for political gain,” Stalin said in a statement here.