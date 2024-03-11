Modi govt makes Citizenship (Amendment) Act official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force.

"The Modi Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," the PMO said.

This Act, passed by the Lok Sabha on December 09, 2019, and subsequently by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, received assent from President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019.

The CAA modifies the Citizenship Act of 1955 to offer a pathway to Indian citizenship for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Specifically, it includes Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered India on or before 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution.

However, the Act stirred considerable controversy and led to protests across India. Critics argued that it contradicts the secular principles of the Indian Constitution by excluding Muslims and potentially undermining the country's secular fabric. Notably, this marks the first instance in Indian law where religion is used as a criterion for citizenship.