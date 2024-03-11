Modi govt makes Citizenship (Amendment) Act official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force.
"The Modi Government announces implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act. It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto. This will pave way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India," the PMO said.
This Act, passed by the Lok Sabha on December 09, 2019, and subsequently by the Rajya Sabha on December 11, received assent from President Ram Nath Kovind on December 12, 2019.
The CAA modifies the Citizenship Act of 1955 to offer a pathway to Indian citizenship for religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Specifically, it includes Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who entered India on or before 31 December 2014 due to religious persecution.
However, the Act stirred considerable controversy and led to protests across India. Critics argued that it contradicts the secular principles of the Indian Constitution by excluding Muslims and potentially undermining the country's secular fabric. Notably, this marks the first instance in Indian law where religion is used as a criterion for citizenship.
Opponents of the Act have raised concerns about its potential impact on the demographic makeup, particularly in states like Assam, which have a history of tension over immigration issues. They fear that granting citizenship based on religious identity could worsen existing social and political tensions.
When introducing the Bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2019, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah stated that the CAA would provide hope to individuals from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian communities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. He emphasised that the Act would not affect Indian citizens belonging to minority communities and stressed that its purpose was to grant, rather than revoke citizenship. “This Bill aims at granting rather than taking away someone’s citizenship”, Shad had stressed.
“If this ill had been introduced 50 years ago, the current situation would not have arisen. The partition of India on religious lines was the biggest mistake in our history. The Citizenship Amendment Bill was part of our manifesto, and the resounding mandate we received from the people in 2019 underscores the solemn commitment of this government to fulfill its promises,” Shah had then said in the Upper House.