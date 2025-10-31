Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells BJP, PM Modi to give up 'doing cheap politics' eyeing electoral mileage

Posting a short video clip of Modi's address, Stalin slammed the alleged 'vengeful remark targeting Tamils for the sake of electoral politics'.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 07:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 07:03 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDMKMK StalinBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us