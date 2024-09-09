Tamil Nadu DIG booked for making life convict do chores at home: Report

A case has been registered against the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, Vellore Range and 13 other jail officials in Tamil Nadu on Friday for making convicted prisoners do household chores at their homes and torturing them.

According to a report by The Hindu, the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) registered an FIR in the matter against DIG R Rajalakshmi, Additional Superintendent of Vellore Central Prison A Abdul Rahman and 12 others following an order of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

Life convict S Sivakumar's mother had approached the high court and alleged that her son was engaged in household work at the residence of the DIG of Prisons.

The publication, quoting a report submitted by the Vellore Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), said that "the convicts were being treated as slaves."