Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Residents allege brewing & sale of illicit liquor went unchecked, police clueless

Chennai: After losing over 30 people from their locality to the hooch tragedy, residents of Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town on Thursday alleged that brewing, sale, and consumption of illicit liquor went unchecked in the area for the past few months despite locals complaining to police.

They alleged that illicit liquor was sold in autorickshaws, two-wheelers, in huts, and in shops.

The residents, who are yet to come out of the shock after having lost relatives and neighbours to the man-made tragedy, said one Kannukutty, who has been arrested by Kallakurichi police after the incident, was responsible for selling spurious liquor in many parts of the town and he continued with his “business” without the fear of being caught.