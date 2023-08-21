Tamil Nadu inducts 40 Green Fellows to assist Govt in environment-related issues

In a novel initiative, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday inducted 40 young professionals as members of the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship programme who support the district administrations in implementing three mission-mode projects relating to environment and supporting sustainability.

While 38 districts will have one fellow each, two fellows of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Green Fellowship Programme will work at the state-level. The programmee is being implemented with help from Anna University, the state’s premier engineering institute.

Chief Minister M K Stalin personally inducted the 40 fellows on Monday at a simple ceremony in Secretariat, the seat of power of the Tamil Nadu government. “The fellows are all set to embark on their green journey. They will work in all districts learning and supporting sustainability, circularity, greening, and community engagement among others,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said.