Tamil Nadu: Migrant worker from Jharkhand killed after soil cave-in

Udhagamandalam: A migrant worker was killed and another sustained injuries after soil caved in on them here on Wednesday while they were constructing a 'retaining wall', police said.

The deceased was identified as Rizwan (22).

Rizwan and another worker were rescued from the spot and rushed to the local government hospital.

Doctors, upon examination, declared Rizwan dead.

A total of four workers, all from Jharkhand, were engaged in the construction of the wall meant to prevent landslips, when the incident occurred, officials added. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services and local people rescued the trapped workers after a nearly 90-minute struggle.