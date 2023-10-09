Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji undergoes medical examination

He is currently lodged in the Puzhal prison here, after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering scam.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 04:13 IST

Follow Us

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, now in jail in connection with an Enforcement Directorate case, underwent a check-up at a government hospital here on Monday.

Lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here following his arrest in June by the ED in a money laundering case, he was taken to the Stanley Medical College Hospital.

Following completion of the check-up including some diagnostic tests, Senthil Balaji was brought back to the jail, a prison official said. After his arrest, the Minister underwent a coronary bypass surgery and the ED filed a charge sheet against him in August.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 04:13 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduChennaiSenthil Rajendran

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT