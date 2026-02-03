Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu's efforts resulted in SC’s favourable judgment in Pennaiyar River dispute: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

The people of Tamil Nadu now expect the Union government to implement the judgment, he said.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 06:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us