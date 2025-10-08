Menu
Tiger found dead in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu's Erode district

The carcass was found few days ago, while the forest staff were conducting regular patrol in Ekkathur forest.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 07:21 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 07:21 IST
