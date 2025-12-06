<p>Chennai: TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday denied any knowledge about Congress functionary Praveen Chakravarty's meeting with actor-politician Vijay on alliance and said this claim appeared illogical.</p><p>The Congress high command had already constituted a five-member committee under Girish Chodankar (AICC TN incharge) to hold discussions with DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on seat-sharing, he stressed.</p><p>The panel had called on Stalin, the leader of the Secular Progressive Alliance, on December 4 and informally commenced the process of discussing seat-sharing.</p><p>Selvaperunthagai, Congress Legislature Party leader Rajesh Kumar, and AICC secretaries Suraj M N Hegde and Nivedith Alva were the other members of the committee led by Chodankar.</p>.PM Modi promised ease of air travel but gave 'cease of air travel', says Congress amid IndiGo crisis.<p>The Congress, which won 18 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with the DMK in the 2021 Assembly election, is aiming to contest more seats this time.</p><p>Responding to a question on the reported meeting between Chakravarty and Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kahagam, Selvaperunthagai replied, "I don't know about it. The AICC has nominated a five-member committee under Girish Chodankar. What you say is astonishing. We are with the DMK."</p><p>When the reporter persisted, the Congress leader said, "I really don't know what to say. There was no coverage in the media to say the meeting took place. I can't react to speculation."</p><p>He exuded the hope that the DMK would not underestimate the strength of Congress and that it would allot them a modest number of seats this time.</p>