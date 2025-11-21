Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Udhayanidhi calls Sanskrit 'dead language,' BJP hits back

According to BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, even Tamil has many inclusions from Sanskrit.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 08:50 IST
India NewsBJPTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKUdhayanidhi StalinTamilisai Soundararajan

Follow us on :

Follow Us