<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> on Friday called <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanskrit">Sanskrit</a> "a dead language," drawing a sharp response from the BJP which said leaders must be more responsible while making remarks.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> leader was addressing a book release event, where he criticised the Union government for allotting only Rs 150 crore for Tamil Development.</p>.<p>In contrast, Sanskrit, "a dead language", was getting Rs 2,400 crore, he said.</p>.<p>Taking offence to his terminology, BJP leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamilisai-soundararajan">Tamilisai Soundararajan</a> told PTI Videos that no one has the right to call any language dead, especially the one that is still used today in prayers and rituals across the country.</p>.<p>"This mindset of appreciating one language only by putting down another is fundamentally wrong, and leaders must be more responsible when they speak about language and culture," she said.</p>.<p>According to her, even Tamil has many inclusions from Sanskrit.</p>.<p>"Tamil is an open-hearted language that has absorbed words and ideas from many tongues, including Sanskrit. This shows its strength, not its weakness," she said.</p>